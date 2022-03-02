In a bid to stop child abuse in schools, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) of Lagos State and the Office of Education Quality Assurance have commenced plans to implement the safeguarding and child protection programme.

The initiative recently kicked off with a one-day sensitisation programme for principals, heads of schools and school administrators on the policy.

The programme, according to the state, will be implemented in all education districts.

The initiative may not be unconnected to the recent cases of alleged bullying, molestation, and physical assaults on young school children reported in some schools in the state.

Sensitisation

In her welcome address, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Adeniyi, said apart from homes and communities, children also experience abuse and exploitation in organisations that provide them with support and services.

According to her, research has shown that physical, emotional abuse and neglect in child-focused organisations and institutions are less systematic and usually unplanned, adding that they stem from poor conditions, bad work practices, and negligent management.

She added that all child centered institutions must adopt and ensure full implementation of a Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy.

The school representatives and other participants present at the event were given the relevant tools required in ensuring they can effectively establish and implement the policy in their institutions.

Implementation

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, highlighted the need for schools to recognise the role they play in ensuring the wellbeing and safety of children, especially as children spend a significant time of their day in school.

She urged participants to take advantage of the free online course; “Introduction of Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy,” which she noted has been completed by over 10,000 educators.

A child protection expert, Modupeola Adebambo, recommended certain critical measures schools should adopt in ensuring the safety of their students.

She listed the measures to include safer recruitment procedures, adopting a safeguarding policy, having a designated safeguarding officer, and establishing reporting, recording, and feedback mechanisms.

Another child protection expert, Taiwo Akinlami, gave an insight into what child’s rights entail, societal and cultural perceptions of children, as well as norms and beliefs that encourage child abuse.

Child abuse in Lagos

In February 2022, PREMIUM TIMES reported how a school teacher flogged a two-year-old child at the Unic Vilos Montessori, a private school in the Maza-Maza area of the state.

Photos shared on social media by a Twitter user, @WakaWakaTailor, showed bruises on the child’s back.

According to the mother of four, the toddler had just resumed school after one week of absence due to an illness.

Similarly, in December 2021, a 12-year-old boy, Sylvester Oromoni, was allegedly bullied and harassed by some of his seniors at Dowen College, Lekki.

Master Oromoni was said to have been harassed for reportedly refusing to succumb to pressure by fellow students to join a secret cult group. He eventually died on November 30.

The school authorities, however, claimed the deceased sustained injuries while playing football, but his family insisted he was instead tortured by school bullies.

The incident has since generated reactions across Nigeria with many seeking justice while the matter is ongoing at a tribunal.