The police in Anambra State said they have rescued two persons abducted recently in the state by gunmen.

The men were said to have been abducted when the gunmen attacked a filling station along Ekwulobia/Isuofia Road in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the gunmen attacked the fuel station on Monday.

He said the gunmen fired sporadic shots, causing panic in the area.

The spokesperson said the police, while responding to a distress call, rescued the abducted victims at about 9 p.m. the same day.

“On the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police immediately ordered the tactical teams of the command comprising of police mobile force, counter terrorism unit, special forces and other units to complement the existing security deployment in the area.

“During a hot chase by the police, the hoodlums abandoned the abducted victims and fled,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said during a shootout with the gunmen, a man identified as Sabatine Nwabueze was hit by a stray bullet.

The man died in his car, he said.

“The operatives recovered the corpse and deposited it at the mortuary,” he said.

Calm has been restored in the area, according to the police.

The police said they recovered a white Toyota hilux truck and an ash-coloured Lexus 330 SUV during the operation

There have been renewed gun attacks lately in Anambra and other South-east states.

Suspected cultists on Saturday killed several persons at a funeral ceremony in a community in Anambra.