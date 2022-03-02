Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Lawan, has barred journalists from covering the trial of Abdulmalik Tanko, the teacher suspected to have kidnapped and killed his five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.

Mr Lawan said the decision is to enable operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) to testify before the court.

He also directed reporters to vacate the corridor of the court premises until after the first session (security testimony).

Mr Tanko and one of his alleged accomplices, Hashimu Isyaku, have pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy but denied four other charges in the murder trial.

However, the other suspect, Fatima Jibrin, denied all the charges at the previous sitting

The suspects were arraigned at state High Court No. 6 before judge Usman Na-Abba.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing/keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide, offences contrary to Sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Na’abba, had fixed March 2 and 3 for the commencement of the hearing and ordered the accused to be remanded at a correctional centre.

Hanifa was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Mr Tanko, who was her teacher, and the other suspects.