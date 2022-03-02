With no fatality or infection recorded on Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a backlog of 10 infections in two states of the federation.
NCDC in the latest statistics released Wednesday morning, noted that the country’s infection toll has increased to 254,570 while the death toll remains at 3,142.
The breakdown of the cases shows that Edo and Cross River states in the South-south reported the backlog of cases.
While Edo State recorded eight confirmed cases, Cross River State reported two infections and nine discharges for February 28, 2022.
NCDC added that six states: Abia, Bauchi, Delta, Nasarawa, Rivers and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.
