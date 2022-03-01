Ephraim Inyangeyen, the sacked chief of staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has resumed his consultation for his senate ambition.

Mr Iyangeyen on Tuesday met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive members in Onna to inform them of his ambition to represent Akwa Ibom South District

“He came with plenty of security people (police operatives), he looked so energetic and so determined,” one of the PDP leaders who attended the meeting told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday evening.

“The man means business,” he added.

A journalist, Imoh Etukukoh, who was at the venue of the meeting, quoted Mr Inyangeyen as saying it was time for the district to be represented by someone with capacity.

“Because of what we’ve experienced, time has come when people should no longer be sent to the Senate just because they were favoured by zoning or adopted by a few power brokers, even when they had no personal convictions or the capacity to deliver on mandates.

“As you all would agree, this has brought nothing tangible to the senatorial district. Henceforth, my argument is, irrespective of whatever principle applies, let those desiring to represent our people do so on grounds of capacity and competence,” Mr Inyangeyen said to the PDP, Onna chapter.

He also talked on why zoning should not be a barrier to his ambition.

“It is good that all the three federal constituencies in Eket Senatorial District have benefitted and taken their due turns, with Ikot Abasi.

“My argument is that it can now start from any of the federal constituencies, and whosoever desires or aspires for the Senate should come to the table of debate and tell the people what he or she will do for the people that will make the difference.

“There is no law that any federal constituency cannot present a credible and competent candidate. It can start from anywhere, provided the electorate was given fair opportunity for proper assessment of aspirants, not on emotion or parochial interest that lacks logic,” he said.

What PDP chairman told him

The journalist, Ms Etukukoh, said the PDP Chairman in Onna, Ubong Adiakpan, told the former chief of staff that the party was open to everybody.

“The party is not partisan. We welcome everybody.

“But, like everybody would agree, in matters of effective and people-oriented public service, the name Inyangeyen is not new.

“People already know what you can do when given the opportunity. Therefore, with your discretion, respect and humility to consult the party structure in Onna, we have openly signed you on to embark on campaigns in the name of PDP when such time arrives,” Mr Adiakpan said.

Mr Inyangeyen was sacked seven days ago from Mr Emmanuel’s government after a comment he made during his political consultation was misrepresented by political opponents, mainly from his hometown of Onna.

The former chief of staff, in a response to a question about an uncompleted road project in Onna, had denied pocketing money meant for the project, and went on to say that he did not have the power to award road contracts or to release funds to contractors.

His opponents, who called for his sack, said his remark was aimed at ridiculing Mr Emmanuel and his administration.

His security officials were withdrawn a day after he made the remark.

Mr Inyangeyen recently declared interest to contest the 2023 senatorial election for the Akwa Ibom South District, against the wishes of Governor Emmanuel who, with other political leaders in the state, zoned the seat to a different area, Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

Besides, the former chief of staff is said to be supporting the governorship ambition of Bassey Albert, a senator from the state, against Governor Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Eno Umo.

Mr Inyangeyen was first appointed commissioner for works before he was appointed chief of staff, has hitherto been known to be close friend and political ally to Governor Emmanuel.