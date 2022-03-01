Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has assured its customers that its operation is not under any threat in Kano despite a misunderstanding last week with the city’s emirate council.

On Tuesday afternoon, when a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter visited the airline’s office at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, ticketing and booking activities were being conducted by staff of the airline as usual.

One of the workers confirmed that its flights had been arriving and departing as scheduled, saying the airline has been running its normal services at the airport.

The worker, who declined to provide their identity, said there had been no tension between the airline and passengers, airport and security officials.

Also, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, Efe Osifo, the spokesperson of Air Peace, said their operation was going in all their normal routine routes without interruption.

But when this reporter asked him about the dispute with the emirate council, he declined further comments.

Fear of disruption of the airline’s operation arose on Saturday when the chief protocol officer of the Emir of Kano, Isah Bayero, gave the airline a 72-hour ultimatum to offer an apology for “disrespecting” the Emir and causing him to miss his flight.

Mr Bayero, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, insisted that the airline must accept its mistake for not flying on schedule, which he said caused the delay and left the Emir stranded in Lagos.

BACKGROUND

Mr Bayero, who is the uncle of the emir, had complained to the NCAA that the airline delayed their Banjul-to-Lagos flight by over one hour and then refused to allow the entourage of the emir to board their connecting flight to Kano.

He said the entourage had arrived in Lagos 30 minutes before departure time.

The petition claimed that Mr Bayero called Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, to request him to delay the airline’s morning flight to Kano because of the Banjul incident.

“He flatly refused and avowed that he would not do that. I personally took this as an insult and a flagrant show of disrespect to His Highness and the Kano people at large,” Mr Bayero wrote in the petition.

On Saturday, Mr Bayero said he would continue to speak against the alleged ill-treatment caused to the emir and himself as private customers of Air Peace, until Mr Onyema offers the apology.

NCAA is yet to comment on the issue.