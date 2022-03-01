Moves by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, to revisit a bill which the senators had voted on already during the constitution amendment were resisted by some of the lawmakers on Tuesday.

The Senate voted on 68 amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

The amendments were proposed by the joint ad hoc committees on constitution review of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

As the Senate was rounding off the exercise, Mr Omo-Agege, who chairs its ad hoc committee, asked his colleagues to go back and reconsider the bill for judicial reforms, which had been rejected.

The bill is titled, “Bill for an Act to Alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Further Strengthen the Judiciary for Timely Dispensation of Justice; and for Related Matters.”

The bill seeks to strengthen the judiciary for timely dispensation of justice.

While seven senators voted in support of the amendment, 76 voted against it. One senator abstained.

However, some of the senators, including Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) and Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) stoutly opposed the deputy president’s suggestion.

Mr Ndume reminded the Senate that the world was watching the proceedings and it would be improper to go back and change what had been done.

“We are human beings, we make mistakes. We cannot do something and just go back to change it again.

“This is the Constitution. It will be amended in the next four or two years. Then, we can get it right,” he said.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, also appealed to lawmakers who were not “happy” with the outcome of the voting to look forward to amending the Constitution again.

Mr Lawan said the details of the votes and how it was done will be produced by the Senate secretariat.