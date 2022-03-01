The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided Ebonyi House of Assembly for declaring the seat of Lillian Eziulo (PDP-Afikpo North East) vacant.

This was contained in a statement by Sunday Okor, PDP chairman, Afikpo North Local Government Area, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Mr Okor said the House lacked powers under the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria to declare the seat of a lawmaker vacant.

“The ward chairmen of Afikpo North/East state constituency and the stakeholders of the constituency have jointly condemned the purported declaration of the seat of the lawmaker vacant over an alleged resignation from her party, PDP,” he said.

The House had declared Mrs Eziulo’s seat and that of two other lawmakers – Oliver Osi (PDP-Ivo) and Obasi Odefa (PDP – Oshiri/Ukawu /Abomege ) vacant for allegedly resigning from their party, PDP.

The PDP chairman, Mr Okor, said in the statement Mrs Ezuilo is still a member of the PDP.

“At no time did the lawmaker leave the party for any other party; this clarification has become necessary in view of the letter purporting to convey her defection from the PDP.

“We urge our members and the general public to disregard and discountenance the said letter as it did not emanate from Eziulo.

“We condemn in strong terms the seizure of the salary, allowances and other entitlements of our representative on account of her refusal to leave the PDP and her purported suspension by the House of Assembly,” he said.

He added: “We affirm our support for Ezuilo and urge her not to be distracted from delivering quality representation to the entire people of Afikpo North/East constituency.”

