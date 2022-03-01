A new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has been appointed for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State.

He is Olusegun Agbaje, the immediate past INEC REC in Ogun.

Adenike Oriowo, INEC public affairs officer in Lagos State, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the new commissioner had reported for duty.

Mrs Oriowo said Mr Agbaje assumed duty at the state headquarters of the commission in Yaba after Sam Olumekun, the former REC, handed over to him.

The public affairs officer said that Mr Agbaje’s deployment to Lagos State followed the appointment of Mr Olumekun as a National Commissioner of INEC in charge of Ekiti, Oyo and Lagos States.

Mrs Oriowo said Mr Agbaje, while addressing staff members, sought their cooperation and that of stakeholders for the success of the electoral body’s operations.

She said that Mr Agbaje, who described himself as a workaholic having worked in about four states, implored the staff to give him the similar support they gave to Mr Olumekun.

NAN reports that Mr Olumekun is one of the six newly sworn in National Commissioners of INEC by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 23.

(NAN)