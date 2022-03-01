The Lagos State Government on Tuesday says work on the planned Badagry Deep Seaport and Free Zone Project will likely commence in June.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this in Badagry, during the Stakeholders’ Meeting on Badagry Deep Seaport and Free Zone Project.

The plan to begin construction of the seaport, which will be hosted by 12 communities in Badagry, came after 10 years of conceiving the idea, in 2012, during the administration of former governor, Babatunde Fashola.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the government was in the process of getting ratification from the Federal Government, which would hopefully, be received by the end of April.

”By June, we must activate something for the port. We want to deliberately push development to Badagry.

”The Badagry Deep Seaport Project is not just one project; it is a multi-level opportunity for progress for all the people of this state in view of the volume of trade and quantum of investment opportunities that would spring up in the area when the project commences, and when it is completed and operational.

”Very importantly, employment and capacity building for the teeming youth and women in the affected communities will be prioritised.

”When fully operational, it will not only boost the fortunes of the people of Badagry, but, also transform the entire economy of our state and that of the entire West African sub-region,” he said.

According to him, when completed, the Badagry Deep Seaport will be the second in the state after the one in Lekki, projected to be inaugurated in 2022.

He said that with these two deep seaports, the state would experience significant relief from the difficult challenges being experienced in the Apapa axis, due to the activities at the Tin-Can port, which had been overstretched beyond its installed capacity.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the stakeholders’ meeting would enable stakeholders reason together and forge a common course of action toward making the dream of Badagry Deep Seaport, a reality in the most feasible time possible.

”It is equally important to ensure that investors’ confidence is secured at the commencement of the project, hence, our gathering to discuss salient issues bordering on community-relations and improving business environment for the Management of Badagry Port Development Ltd.

”We know for certain that a project of this nature and magnitude will require a lot of sacrifice on the part of the people and affected communities.

”I wish to assure you that we are ready and willing to adequately compensate for loss of economic crops and replacement of lost assets such as buildings and ancestral sites.

”I greet the people and representatives of Ganyingbo Town, Ganyingbo Sea Beach, Gbaji-Yeke-Tome, Angovi Town, Angovi Sea Beach, Yovoyan, Gberefu, Agbojetho, Kujinada, and I specially extend my greetings to the people and representatives of Aivoji, Asakpo and Hoke-Daho.

”This is your home and you have opened your doors to us; your immense contributions to the actualisation of this dream is not taken for granted,” he said.

The governor called the Aivoji, Asakpo and Hoke-Daho communities to come forward with their concerns, so that they could be resolved.

He said this would enable the conclusion of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), so that payment of compensations could begin.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to the actualisation of the seaport project, which was conceived in 2012.

Ms Akande said the state government earnestly sought cooperation in making the state attractive to investors at all times, for the continued growth and development of the local economy.

Didi Ndiomu, the chief executive officer, Badagry Port Development Ltd., said that the project would be developed in four phases under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Mr Ndiomu said the seaport would be located in Gberefu area of Badagry, and covered an area of approximately 1,103 hectares.

He said that out of 1,103 hectares, 623 was dedicated for port activities, including an 18-meter draft and 4km quay, making it a port with the deepest draft and widest berths in Sub Sahara Africa.

(NAN)