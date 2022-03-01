The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State, Jibril Zarewa, says the Continious Voters Registration exercise will resume in 17 security-compromised local government areas of the state.

Mr Zarewa, speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Katsina Monday afternoon, said the registration was halted following shutdown of mobile telecommunications network in 13 LGAs while four others were considered too dangerous for INEC staff.

Armed bandits have killed, kidnapped and displaced thousands of people and rustled livestocks in Katsina, like many other North-west states.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Katsina State government suspended mobile network services in 13 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to tackle banditry.

The affected areas were Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Safana, Dutsin-Ma, Kurfi, Funtua, Bakori and Malumfashi.

Registration continues in the areas

Mr Zarewa said when the mobile service network ban was effected, those from the affected areas were asked to go to the INEC office in Katsina and register.

“We wanted to avoid putting the lives of people in danger by going ahead with the registration in the 17 areas we considered not safe. Our main concern was the security of all staff, registrants, environment, other innocent people, security agents, property and electoral materials.”

He said INEC in the state had reached out to stakeholders in the security sector to ascertain the security situation in the areas before taking the decision.

“We consulted with the heads of security agencies on ward by ward basis and came up with the wards where registration is feasible,” he said.

Mr Zarewa ,however, noted that three local government areas would not have additional sites for registration outside the local government headquarters.

According to him, Safana, Batsari and Sabuwa still have security issues, adding that residents of the areas could only register in the towns’ INEC offices.