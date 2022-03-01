The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has reopened all weekly markets shut down across the state at the height of bandits’ attacks.

Mr Tambuwal, during a visit to distribute relief materials to IDPs in Tangaza local government area, said the decision followed an improvement in the security situation in the affected areas.

The governor had suspended the sale of cattle across markets, banned weekly markets and sale of fuel in jerry cans as part of efforts to curtail insecurity.

Sokoto, like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger, had announced security measures to contain the activities of bandits.

The measures include the shutdown of mobile telecommunications networks, ban on the sale of domestic animals and restriction on the sale of fuel.

Bandits had twice stormed local markets in the state, killing several people.

Improvement

Mr Tambuwal however said the measures taken by the state government have yielded positive results.

He said the results of the measures have now made it possible for markets to be reopened for residents to continue their business of buying and selling.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday, Mr Tambuwal also restated that Yan Sakai vigilantes remain banned in the state.

“He stated that anybody wishing to contribute to ensuring security should join the vigilante group which is recommended and lawfully recognised by the state government and security agencies.

“He also charged people of the state to be vigilant at all times while running their businesses and daily activities; and report any suspicious behaviour or criminals to the security agents.

“The governor assured the people of the area that the state government will not relent in its efforts at taking various measures aimed at protecting the lives and property of the citizenry,” the statement added.