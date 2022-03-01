The State Security Services (SSS), has cautioned politicians against unguarded utterances with tendencies to breach public order.

The Public Relations Officer of the SSS, Peter Afinanya, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the call followed an unwarranted statement made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, against security agencies, including the SSS.

Mr Afunanya said the party chairman, while speaking at an event on February 23 in Owerri, was quoted to have said that his party would not use the SSS to harass the people when they take over Aso Rock in 2023.

“Though the Service restrains itself from joining issues particularly with politicians, it wishes to state its disapproval of such a statement which is considered unjustified, unfair, speculative and preposterous.

“Except to malign and incite the people against it, the Service questions the rationale behind such an unprovoked description of it by Ayu who had variously benefitted from it and indeed the State.

“Having served variously as Senate President, Minister of Education, Industry, Internal Affairs and Environment, with full complements of Security details, he knows the Service is never used to harass the people.

“If he ever used the details for negative purposes, unknown to the Service, he should know that times have changed,” he said.

He said the PDP Chairman was aware that the Service is a frontline guardian of democracy and respect for rule of law in Nigeria.

Mr Afunanya said the Service had been committed to the protection of lives and property and had made profound sacrifices for the existence and unity of the country.

“While members of the public are urged to disregard Dr Ayu’s statement, politicians are enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances with tendencies to breach public order.

“Overall, the Service prefers that it is left out of any political fray as it is committed to maintaining usual neutrality and transparency in the discharge of its mandate,” he added.

He said the Service would continue to do so, in spite of deliberate attacks on it and urged the public to disregard Mr Ayu’s statement.

The SSS spokesperson also said the Service does not shield its personnel who offend its rules and laws of the land from disciplinary action.

