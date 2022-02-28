The police in Delta State said they arrested 13 suspected cultists while they were holding their initiation ceremony at a forest in the Aniocha Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the Delta State, Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement on Monday, said the arrest was carried out during the raid of the criminals’ hideout on Thursday.

“A combined team of police and civilian anti-cult successfully foiled the initiation process,” he said.

A locally made double-barrel shotgun, 25 live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla and a Lexus 350 SUV were among the items recovered during the raid, the statement said.

In a related development, Mr Edafe said the police also rescued a 62-year-old kidnap victim during a routine stop-and-search operation in the state.

Narrating the incident, Mr Edafe said: “On the 24/02/2022 at about 2230hrs, Operatives of Dragon 18 Patrol team while on routine stop-and-search duty along ECN/Otu-Jeremi Aladja road by Ewhrekekan junction, sighted a Mercedes Benz ML 350 and Lexus 350 parked by the roadside.

“While observing the two vehicles, a kidnapped victim (name withheld), on sighting the police, raised an alarm that he had been kidnapped.

“The patrol team swung into action and advanced towards the vehicles when suddenly, they heard gunshots. The team immediately returned fire, which made the hoodlums abandon the victim and escape into the bush.”

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the victim told operatives that he was abducted the same day, on Thursday, at the entrance of his gate in Afisere road, Ughelli area of the state.

He said arms and ammunition, including the Mercedes Benz ML 350 belonging to the victim, were among the items recovered from the kidnappers during the rescue operation.