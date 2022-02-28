Hoodlums suspected to be cultists on Sunday killed a bus conductor, identified as Lekan, in Osogbo, Osun State.

The hoodlums attacked the deceased around the Oluode area of the state capital, while he was travelling on a motorcycle alongside three others.

Until his death, Mr Lekan worked at a motor park around the Old Garage Area of Osogbo.

While others escaped with machete cuts, the deceased was reportedly hit with large stones continually, until he passed out.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She noted that the deceased was confirmed dead at a hospital.

“One Lekan a.k.a Osondi, Quadri a.k.a poplo and two others were attacked by some people suspected to be cultists around 1:30 p.m. in Osogbo.

“Lekan was confirmed died in the hospital, while others are still receiving treatment at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

“Our men are already on the trail of people suspected of carrying out the attack. We deployed men to the area where the incident happened and normalcy has returned, while our operatives continue to hunt for the perpetrators.”

Reacting to the development, the Osun State government said it has been briefed, adding that both the perpetrators and their sponsors will be apprehended.

The government spoke through a statement signed by the state Commissioner for information and Civic Education, Funke Egbemode.

“The current spate of killings in Ilesha and Ede are cult-related, and the security architecture of the state has briefed the governor. But as security strategies are not issues to be discussed in the media, the government cannot disclose details of what its operatives are doing.

“We can only assure citizens and residents of Osun that everything is being done and will continue to be done, within the ambits of the law, to apprehend those who are arming young people to foment trouble in the state.”