A podcast producer, Liborous Oshoma, has apologised to the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Umana Umana, over an alleged libelous publication.

Mr Oshoma, in one of his recent podcasts, talked about the disgraced police officer, Abba Kyari, and how some officers have been accused in the past of stealing cash recovered from crime suspects.

The podcast went on to mention a few instances, including the case of a man, Umanah Umanah, arrested around 1990 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for allegedly running a fraudulent investment scheme, otherwise known as “wonder bank”.

Mr Oshoma, a lawyer, however, wrongly used the photos of the MD of OGFZA as if he was the same person who ran the Port Harcourt “Wonder bank”, but he quickly apologised when his attention was drawn to the publication which the federal government official said was defamatory.

“Even before seeing the letter from Iboro Otongaran, the SA Media to Chief Umana Okon Umana, we had immediately taken steps to correct the error complained of the moment we noticed same; unfortunately, the video had been shared by some people and couldn’t be retrieved,” Mr Oshoma said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We state with all sense of responsibility and humility that the usage of Chief Umana Okon Umana’s photograph in place of the Umanah Umanah of the defunct Wonder Bank based in Port Harcourt is highly regrettable.

“We highly regret this mix-up and state with humility that it wasn’t intended, as it was an honest mistake. We regret all inconvenience this may have caused the Distinguished former Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government,” he said.

Mr Umana’s photos have been removed in the amended podcast.

The other Umanah, who is not related to the federal official, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2020 in Uyo for allegedly running another Ponzi scheme.