The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Akure North/South Federal Constituency bye election, Mayokun Alade, was almost beaten up by voters after he was alleged to have engaged in vote-buying.

The incident occurred at Gbogi Isinkan II, Ward 3, Unit 14 of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Voters who were visibly enraged by his actions, immediately challenged him and sought to manhandle him.

They chased him away from the polling unit before security operatives came to his rescue.

The incident almost disrupted the election at the unit, but the leaders of the APC in the state quickly mobilised for his protection and took him away.

It was further gathered that the people protested against the APC candidate as he was seen from a distance giving some people money, allegedly to induce them to vote for him.

He was hurriedly moved out of the scene as the people mobilised against him, causing an uproar at the polling unit.

The ruckus did not allow him to cast his vote at the polling unit, which was his registered unit.

Some voters at the unit, who requested not to be named, confirmed the incident and revealed that the candidate only ‘appreciated’ party supporters by giving them money for soft drinks.

They noted that it was PDP members who mobilised to disrupt the voting process in the polling unit, trying to spoil their candidate’s chances. They disclosed that he was prevented from voting.

Mr Alade, has, however, denied the allegation.

“The people spotted me in white and hailed me, trying to hug me,” he said.

“I did not give anybody money to vote for me.”

He claimed that he had voted before he was whisked out of the premises so as not to disrupt the election.

He said he was also optimistic he would win the election due to his developmental agenda for the growth of the Akure people.

Mr Alade is slugging it out with Muyiwa Adu of the PDP.

The seat became vacant after the death of Adedayo Omolafe, a PDP member, who died in August last year.