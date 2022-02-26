Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) came under attack on Saturday in Lagos in the course of effecting the arrest of a suspected drug kingpin.
NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the attack in a statement.
“NDLEA has arrested a drug kingpin and seized drugs in a notorious drug den on Lagos Island.
“The drug kingpin mobilised members of his cartel to attack men of the NDLEA.
“The operatives were on the Island to arrest the kingpin of the illicit trade before they were resisted and massively attacked,’’ Mr Babafemi stated.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION