Fire has razed some buildings at the Ladipo auto spare parts market in Mushin, Lagos State.

The fire broke out on Friday night at around 10:54 p.m.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement on Saturday, said the immediate cause of the incident was yet to be known.

The fire, which has been put out, occurred at the Hassan Ola Blocks of Aguyi Ironsi International Trade Centre, Ladipo market.

Mrs Adeseye said that there was no report of injury or loss of life during the incident.

“It was discovered that the fire rapidly spread across three blocks that housed auto spare parts traders within the market and was aided by combustible substances stored around the affected locations,” she said.

“The fire was, however, curtailed from further spread to other blocks through the swift professional intervention of firefighters and other emergency responders.

“The situation would demand a thorough and collaborative investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

There were, at least, three fire incidents in the market popularly known for vehicle spare parts in 2021.