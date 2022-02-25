Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to roll out its guidelines for 2023 general elections following the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Mr Abubakar made the call in his verified Twitter handle in reaction to the signing of the Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday.

He said that INEC needed to do so in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians could fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.

The former vice president commended all stakeholders, including the National Assembly, that made the bill a reality.

“Now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Bill, INEC needs to roll out the election guidelines in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians can fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.

“I wish to acknowledge the work of the legislature in bringing this law with new innovations into fruition.

“I also pay tribute to the nudge of the civil society and patriotic Nigerians in making this brand new Electoral Act a reality,” Mr Abubakar said.

Mr Buhari had earlier on Friday signed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 into law at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed by the National Assembly held a lot of promises for improving the election processes with a lasting legacy to the country.

He noted with delight the introduction of new technology and efforts to engender clarity and transparency in the nation’s election processes as contained in the Electoral Act amendment.

Mr Buhari, however, highlighted the need to amend section 84(12), which contravenes the rights of political office holders to vote, or be voted for in political party conventions and congresses.

(NAN)