The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has returned €1,120 (euros) to a German victim said to have been defrauded by some Nigerians.

The commission said in a statement on Friday that Regina Gluck was defrauded by an indigene of Edo State, Austin Isibor Aisosa.

Mr Aisosa allegedly obtained the fund from Ms Gluk through false representation that he was a wounded American soldier in Afghanistan and needed urgent medical attention to return to the United States.

Following the recovery of the money from the suspect, the statement stated that EFCC, through the secretary to the commission, George Ekpungu, presented the money to Jan Ritterhoff, an official of the German Embassy in Nigeria, on Thursday.

Mr Ekpungu expressed satisfaction for the recovery and the commission’s resolve to continue to partner with the German Embassy and other international partners in fighting economic and financial crimes.

“It is obvious that EFCC is doing its work and we will continue to do our best to fight all forms of economic and financial crimes,” he said.

Receiving the money on behalf of the victim, Mr Ritterhoff thanked the EFCC for the effort and assured of the German government’s assistance to Nigeria in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“We are happy that this is possible and we will return it to Ms. Gluck as soon as possible. We are always here to help you and we are grateful for your help in very difficult cases,” he said.

This came as the latest in the series of EFCC’s return of recovered proceeds of alleged fraud to both local and foreign victims.

In January, the EFCC announced that it recovered N3.6million stolen from a bank account and returned to the 86-year-old victim, Muhammed Mubi, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Mr Mubi was said to be a retired Permanent Secretary at the Adamawa State Ministry of Education.

The agency also said in December 2021 that it refunded N326,000 that was illegally withdrawn from the bank account of a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Diemesor Gabriel.