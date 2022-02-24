The police in Ondo have arrested Nkanu Patrick for impersonating an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Mr Nkanu, 50, was arrested by a team of police officers from the Ore Division on Wednesday at about 2 p.m.

The police team were on a stop and search operation along the Benin/Ore Expressway way when he was arrested.

The police spokesperson in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect was caught while escorting a Volkswagen mini bus conveying pharmaceutical products heading towards Benin.

He was wearing “a complete police uniform” with the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the statement said

“His dressing aroused the suspicion of the Policemen on duty and had to probe further into his particulars,” Mrs Odunlami added.

“When asked of his identity, he could not give satisfactory account of himself as a police officer.

“Investigation, however, revealed that the suspect, Nkanu Patrick, has never been a policeman but was close to Policemen in his area.

“He will soon be charged to court.”

Last week, police officers in Ogun State arrested a 38-year-old man, Akinyemi Thomas, for illegally parading himself as a police inspector.