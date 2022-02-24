An officer with the Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS), said the agency took over the investigation into the murder of a job-seeker in Akwa Ibom State, Iniubong Umoren, based on a request from the attorney-general of the state.

The SSS officer, Ama Okeke, disclosed on Thursday in a State High Court, Uyo, where he was giving his testimony as the 10th and the last prosecution witness in the murder trial.

Mr Okeke, a data analyst with the SSS, said the state’s Attorney-General, Uko Sam, requested the exploitation of the biodata of the late Ms Umoren and two accused persons – Uduak Akpan and his father, Frank – to determine the involvement of the accused persons in the murder.

The officer was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Sampson Adulla.

The SSS got the request letter from the attorney-general on June 8, 2021.

And on June 10 and 11, Uduak Akpan, and his father, Frank, were interrogated respectively where Uduak allegedly made a confessional statement, Mr Okeke said.

Mr Okeke said his agency’s investigation led to the discovery of late Ms Umoren’s cell phone and the arrest of two other suspects in Calabar, Cross River State.

The two new suspects, Mr Okeke said, were currently being prosecuted in the State High Court 7.

He told the court that the agency’s investigations led to the arrest of the 3rd accused person, Akpan Bassey-Anwan in Calabar

Ms Bassey-Anwan is a sister to the 1st accused person, Uduak.

Ms Umoren, 26, was lured out of her home in April last year with a fake job offer by her alleged killer.

“From our (SSS) findings, our conclusions that the deceased was lured, rape, killed and buried in a shallow grave are not only based on what the 1st accused person told us (confessional statement).

“From our call record analysis, the 1st accused person and the deceased were at the same cell record and coordinate (location) in Nung Ikono Obio in Uruan Local Government Area,” Mr Okeke said.

Mr Okeke said the autopsy report was queried because when compared with the picture of the exhumed body of the deceased, there were a lot of things that showed that the deceased was strangled to death with several cuts noticed on the deceased head which were not contained in the report.

In the penultimate court session, counsel to the 1st accused person objected to his “confessional statement “being admitted as exhibit, claiming it was obtained under duress.

The trial judge, Bassey Nkanang, in his ruling on the matter, admitted the statement made by 1st accused person to the SSS on June 10, 2021 as evidence.

The case was adjourned to March 16, April 6, 11 and 13 for further hearing.