The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Thursday, appointed committees for the March 12 Zonal Congresses.

John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC CECPC, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The chairmen of the committees are all members of the CECPC, while secretaries are selected from amongst the Deputy Governors from their respective geo-political zones.

“Meetings of zonal stakeholders hold on Saturday, February 26, at the respective geo-political zones,’’ Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

According to the list released by the National Secretary, Abubakar Bello will chair the North-central committee; Yusuf Yusuf, North-east and Abba Ali, North-west.

Also, Ken Nnamani would chair the South-east congress committee; David Lyon, South-south and Akinremi Olaide, South-west.

The APC zonal congresses will elect zonal party leaders before the National Convention slated for March 26.

New national executives are expected to be elected at the convention to manage the affairs of the party which is currently managed by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.

(NAN)