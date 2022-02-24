Justice Taiwo Taiwo of Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, struck out a criminal charge filed against a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim.

In the charge, Mr Ohakim and one other person, Chinedu Okpaleke,were prosecuted for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop the charge of attempted kidnap against them.

Ms Amuchienwa is a former mistress to Mr Ohakim. Both had fallen apart and have been fighting dirty against each other.

Following the petition by Ms Amuchienwa, the police filed a criminal charge against the duo.

However, when the matter was called, Sani Bagudu, a counsel from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), informed the court that the AGF would like to study the case file.

Mr Bagudu subsequently applied to withdraw the matter to enable the AGF to study the case file and take appropriate action.

Consequently, Mr Taiwo struck out the case, pending the AGF’s decision on the next line of action.

Mr Taiwo, on September 27, 2021, ruled that the AGF had unfettered power to take over the case, following a move by the police to withdraw the charge against the defendants.

In the five-count charge, the police alleged that Mr Ohakim and Mr Okpaleke, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication through a computer system to harass and bully Ms Amuchienwa, an offence that was punishable under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

READ ALSO:

Part of the charge read: “That you Okpaleke and Ohakim and others now at large on August 13, 2020 within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves by knowingly and intentionally sending messages by means of computer system or network.

“This was in a grossly offensive, pornographic, nude of an indecent obscene and menacing character of one Amuchienwa, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

“That you Okpaleke and Ohakim and others now at large on August 13, 2020 within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves to cause annoyance and criminal intimidation on Amuchienwa.

“Thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.”

(NAN)