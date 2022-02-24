A 45-year-old alleged fake medical doctor, Yusuf Olaniyi, was on Thursday arraigned by the police in Ede, Osun State, for allegedly cutting off the hand of his patient, one Isa Fatiu.

Mr Olaniyi, whose address was not provided, is being tried for attempted murder, false representation, breach of public peace and unprofessional act.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Prosecutor, Rasak Lamidi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between August 3 and November 27, 2021.

Mr Lamidi said the accused allegedly paraded himself as a medical practitioner and cut off the hand of his patient, knowing fully he was not qualified for such a practice.

He said the situation led to the breach of public peace between the family of the patient and the defendant.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 344, 484 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol.11, laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, T. O Shittu, prayed the court to grant his client baiI in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, O. Ajala, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Mrs Ajala said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and must have evidence of tax payments to Osun State Government.

She said the sureties must have their passports photographs attached to the affidavit of means.

She said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant on Grade Level 10, while the other a closed relative of the defendant.

Mrs Ajala adjourned the cause until April 5 for hearing. (NAN)