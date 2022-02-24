An Igando Customary Court on Thursday granted a housewife, Isoboye Dominic’s prayer for divorce on grounds of her husband, Christopher’s extra-marital affairs.

In his ruling, the President of the Court, Koledoye Adeniyi, held that Christopher refused to appear in court to defend himself.

” It is very sad that the petitioner was subjected to such maltreatment and traumatic experience by the respondent. The marriage was faulty ab initio because the respondent is not a responsible man but a gold digger.

“If the petitioner’s evidence is anything to go by, then the respondent was never willing to be responsible in his duties as a husband and a father as he left every responsibility in the hands of his mother-in-law who is well to do.

“Above all, it is doubtful whether he actually loved his wife. This makes the marriage fraudulent as the respondent is only interested in his mother-in-law’s wealth.

“If the respondent could be involved in extra-marital affairs with impunity, it is an indication that he did not love his wife which is evident in his violence against his wife,” he said.

The president further held that the petitioner should be given custody of the two children.

He also ordered Christopher to give the petitioner N20,000 monthly for her upkeep and also grant unhindered access to the children at a place to be mutually agreed by the parties involved.

He also ordered that the respondent pay N200,000 as severance allowance which should be paid through the court.

”Any violation of this judgment would be regarded as contempt to the court and shall attract six months imprisonment without an option of fine,” he held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner, who resides in Ikotun, had approached the court on October 14, 2021, praying the court to dissolve her marriage to her husband and grant her custody of the children.

She told the court that she caught her husband with another woman in a hotel and when she confronted him, he beat her to a pulp.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage as she was fed up with constant beatings, incessant quarrels, and the lack of love and care from her husband. (NAN)