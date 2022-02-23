A senator, Hassan Nasiha, has been sworn in as the new deputy governor of Zamfara State.

This followed his appointment by Governor Bello Matawalle and rapid confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

Mr Nasiha replaced Mahadi Ali who was impeached Wednesday afternoon after 20 out of the 24 members of the state House of Assembly voted in support of his removal from office.

Mr Nasiha was sworn in by the State Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, at the Zamfara Government House at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

During the screening exercise he was only asked to submit his CV and take a bow as a serving lawmaker.

Mr Nasiha, who was the caretaker chairman of the APC in the state, was also earlier at the Senate from 2007 to 2011 after serving as a commissioner for eight years from 1999 to 2007.