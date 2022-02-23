Despite the unresolved disagreement among the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the party stands a good chance of emerging victorious in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor, who chaired the committee that conducted the Osun State Governorship Primary last Saturday, stated this on Wednesday while submitting its report on the controversial exercise.

The Osun state chapter of the APC is factionalised with some members belonging to one loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and others queuing behind his predecessor and Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

At the end of the primary election, Mr Oyetola defeated his two challengers, namely Moshood Adeoti, who was backed by the Aregbesola-led faction, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yussuf Lasun.

As announced by the Mr AbdulRazaq-led committee, Mr Oyetola scored 222,169 votes to defeat Mr Adeoti, who managed to garnered 12,921 from the total of 235,550 votes casted.

While the incumbent governor claimed to have won the contest fair and square, loyalists to Mr Aregbesola argued that their delegates were disenfranchised and rejected the exercise.

This development thereby renewed the existing polarisation among members in the state as July 16 draws nearer.

However, against the claim and counter claims made by loyalists of the divided leaders of the party in the state before and after the exercise, Mr AbdulRazaq, insisted that “the party (APC) is doing exceedingly well.”

“The Primary Election Committee saw it as a privilege to have been appointed to undertake this exercise on behalf of the APC. We also saw it as a huge challenge, seeing the press and social media reports on the happenings in Osun before and while we received the appointment.

“I am glad that as Chairman of the Committee, I had very strong support from my team and they were up for the challenge. It seemed like a walk in the park, but a lot of work was done. We are glad that we were able to deliver a credible election in which all the stakeholders and people of Osun are happy about.

“I must report back to the party that the APC is alive and strong in Osun. The governor is doing well and the party is doing exceedingly well. Aregbesola has done well and Oyetola has built on it magnificently,” he said while submitting the committee’s report at the APC National Secretariat.

The interim National Secretary of the party, John Akpanudoedehe, who received the report on behalf of the caretaker National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, said the committee represented the party well.

“We have read and heard that Your Excellency and indeed the entire committee did a fantastic job. You represented the party well. The character that Your Excellency has exhibited is as a result of proper and classical upbringing. This you have exhibited in the administration of your state and the assignment you have undertaken on behalf of the party in Osun State. We are very grateful for Your Excellency,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

Other members of the Osun State Governorship Primary Election Committee who witnessed the report submission include Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Abdulkarim Abdulraman, Wale Raji, Yetunde Imolehin, Ofonmbuk Bassey and Julius Ucha who served as the secretary.