The House of Representatives has directed the State Security Service (SSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to intervene in the cult-related killings in Osun State.

The House directed the Director-General of SSS, Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali, to deploy their men to the Irojo area of Ilesha East and other hotspots in the state.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent importance moved by Lawrence Ayeni (APC, Osun) on Wednesday during plenary.

In his motion, Mr Ayeni said some unknown cult groups have been killing residents of Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West/Ilesha East/Ilesha West Federal Constituency of Osun State.

He stated that the unknown groups killed five persons on February 7 in Ilesha, a town in Osun State.

Explaining further, the lawmaker said on the 21st February 2022 in Irojo area of Ilesha East, seven persons were killed after an attack by suspected cultists.

“On the 7th February, 2022, members of the dreadful cultist group in broad daylight killed five persons while those who were hurt by stray bullets and sustained various degrees of injury were taken to Wesley Hospital located in Ilesha East for medical treatment.

“There was another massacre carried out on Monday, 21st February 2022 in Irojo area of Ilesha East during which seven persons were killed by the suspected cultists around 7.30 pm, barely an hour of a peace meeting by some community leaders and the Osun State Commissioner of Police,” he said.

While raising concerns on the killings, Mr Ayeni said there is a need for investigation into another attack by political thugs during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Osun State.

Mr Ayeni warned that the violence could escalate to other neighbouring states if urgent action is not taken to control the situation. He added that residents are in fear over the incessant attacks.

Resolutions

Consequently, the House resolved to mandate the joint Committee on Defence, Police and Army to interface with relevant authorities with a view to save lives and properties.

It mandated the police and SSS to run an investigation on the recovered abandoned branded vehicle and ordered the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

The motion was taken when it was put to vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.