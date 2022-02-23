The Abia House of Assembly on Tuesday adjourned indefinitely as the Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu and the Majority Leader, Solomon Akpulonu, narrowly escaped being impeached.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Paul Taribo (PDP–Ukwa East) moved the motion for the removal of the two principal officers.

The Minority Leader, Chijioke Chukwu, (APC—Bende South) supported the motion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the development caused commotion and delayed proceeding as shouts of ‘order’ by the Speaker, Chinedum Orji, was ignored.

The speaker demanded reasons for their removal and evidence of the allegation but none was given.

Mr Taribo, who moved the motion, insisted: “I’m saying that these two officers should be relieved of their duties”.

Obinna Ichitta (APGA—Aba South) declared support for the motion.

“I’m so happy that my colleagues have spoken the way they did and I support everything they said,” Mr Ichitta said.

Some members demanded that the motion be subjected to a voice vote but the speaker adjourned the sitting.

Meanwhile, the House earlier confirmed the nominations of Henry Balogu, Clement Ugorji, Ngozi Ukwenyi and Joy Nwakamma as chairperson and members of the state Judicial Service Commission respectively.

The House also received from the Auditor-General of the State, the state’s third and fourth quarter audited report ending December 31, 2021.

(NAN)