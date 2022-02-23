The local council elections conducted in Enugu State on Wednesday witnessed low turnout and late arrival of materials in many parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who monitored the situation reported that the election was, however, peaceful.

At the Trans Ekulu primary and secondary school in Enugu East with seven polling stations, the turnout was not up to 30 people as at 10 a.m.

An election official at the primary school, Onyinye Ohazume, said that as at 9.45 a.m. she had accredited only 20 voters out of 613 persons that registered in the polling units.

“The turnout was not encouraging at all, unlike other elections.

“In previous elections, people will be waiting for the ENSIEC officials while today is the other way round. ENSIEC officials are here since 8 a.m. waiting for the electorate,” Ohazume said.

At New Haven, Enugu, with eight polling stations, one of the election officials, Nkechi Aniebonam said people did not come out, unlike in other local elections.

“We were here since 8.15a.m. waiting for the voters to come and do their accreditation.

“Although they are coming gradually, we have only accredited 14 persons out of 782 persons that registered in the polling station” Aniebonam said.

Accreditation began at Uwani in Enugu South Local Government Area amidst late arrival of election materials in some polling units.

A NAN correspondent who monitored some polling units in the area, reported that the exercise went on smoothly, except at the Zik Avenue Primary School where election materials and officials were yet to arrive as at 10:30 a.m.

At polling units 003, 002, 001 and 020 all in Uwani River, the materials arrived at 9 a.m., while accreditation and voting had since begun.

Also, polling units 004, 005, 006 and 007 at Bigard Memorial Seminary (BMS), the accreditation and voting had commenced.

NAN also reported that there were presence of security men at each polling unit to maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party agent, Emeka Uzor, alleged that materials provided for the election at BMS were not enough.

Uzor said, “The stamp is not enough as different polling booths are using one stamp and ballot papers are yet to be stamped.

“A voter was given two ballot papers to vote in the councillor election and this is not acceptable by my party,” he alleged.

Out of the 18 polling units visited in wards seven and eight in Igbariam Primary School and Union Boys Secondary School respectively, security agents were spotted in only two units.

The turnout of voters was low as most polling units were without voters.

Voters interviewed in ward seven appealed to the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission to be diligent in their duties, so as to gain the confidence of voters.

There was not much business going on around the voting areas as most shops were yet to open.

At Okpara Square Polling Units three, four, five, six, seven and eight in Enugu North Local Government Area, materials arrived at 9:10 a.m., while accreditation and voting started by 10 a.m.

No result sheets

There were no result sheets in any of the polling units.

Advertisements



The Presiding Officer in Polling Unit seven, Jessica Ibeneme, said they were not given result sheets.

The APGA agent, Kingsley Ezi, said he was boycotting the exercise due to unavailability of card readers and result sheets.

At ward 2 in Enugu North Local Government Area, located at Afia-Nine, Obiagu Road, voting commenced by 10:30 a.m as ENSIEC officials arrived late at 9:50 a.m.

The voting went on without a hitch and the voter turnout was impressive.

There was partial compliance to the restriction of movement, as some commercial buses were plying most routes within the metropolis.

But most shops and business centres within the metropolis were not open, as the government had declared a work free day to enable people to go out and vote.

However, the popular Afia-9 Market in Obiagu axis of the metropolis was open and business activities were going on during voting hours.

NAN reported that 10 political parties were contesting for 17 chairmanship of 17 local councils and the councillor position for the 260 wards of the state.

The chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu North, Emeka Onuora expressed satisfaction with the exercise. He said the turnout was impressive.

(NAN)