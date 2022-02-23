The Chief of Naval Staff, Auwal Gambo, has approved the appointment of Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan as the new spokesperson for the Nigerian Navy.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Joseph Akpan, a rear admiral, on Monday.

Mr Ayo-Vaughan, a Commodore, will take over from Suleman Dahun, who has been redeployed to transformation branch of Naval Headquarters as Director of Civil-Military Cooperation.

Mr Ayo-Vaughan is a member of the 43rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He also holds Masters in Defence Management, Command and Strategy, Ecole de Guerre, France and Post Graduate Certificate in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of Texas, USA. He attended the French War College (Ecole de Guerre), Paris, France for his strategic course.

The officer is a member of many professional bodies, including Nigerian Institute of Management, the Nigeria Society of International Affairs and the Royal Institute of Navigation, UK.

Until his present appointment, he was the Commandant, Nigerian Naval College, Onne.