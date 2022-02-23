The police in Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east, have confirmed the abduction of a two-year-old baby in the state.

The police spokesperson in Abia, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Tuesday, said the incident happened at Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said the child, known as Precious Akataobi, was reportedly abducted by suspected child traffickers at her mother’s shop in Umuobiakwa on Saturday.

Narrating how the incident happened, he said that the child’s mother was with her and his elder brother in the shop until she went into the compound to get some items.

The woman left the girl in the custody of her elder brother, Mr Ogbonna said.

Mr Ogbonna said the police learnt that at that point, some persons came to the shop, bought an item and gave the boy N500 note and then asked him to go get change for them.

He said that as soon as the boy went into the compound to get the change from their mother, the abductors fled with the baby.

The police spokesperson said the police had commenced a preliminary investigation into the matter.

He appealed to residents of the state to assist the police with credible information that could help in tracking down the baby and her abductors.

He warned parents to be vigilant and guard against exposing their children to danger.

