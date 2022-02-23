The Oyo State Government has approved March 11 as the date for the installation ceremony of Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bashir Olanrewaju.

The letter was addressed to Mr Balogun with the title: “Installation Ceremony: Olubadan of Ibadan”, which further affirmed Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval of the appointment of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The letter reads: “I wish to refer to a letter No.18SELG.243TI/17 of Feb.16, 2022, on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, March 11, 2022, as the date of the Installation of the New Olubadan of Ibadan.”

Mr Makinde had, on February 14, approved Mr Balogun’s emergence following a recommendation to that effect by the Olubadan-in-Council, which was communicated to the governor.

NAN reports that the stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland became vacant following the death of the 41st Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji on January 2, at the age of 93.

(NAN)