Residents of Ado-Odo community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, at the weekend, pleaded with the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to come to their aid over decaying infrastructure in the town, especially poor road networks, lack of potable water, and electricity supply.

They made the call during the final burial rites of their monarch, Abdul-Lateef Akanni, who died on January 7 after 13 years on the throne.

The late traditional ruler was once violently attacked by suspected hoodlums some years ago, forcing him to relocate from the community. He was, however, in the process of returning fully to the community when his death was suddenly announced.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of the planning committee, Ramon Nasir, eulogised the late monarch for what he described as his sacrifices for the restoration of the ancient town’s glory.

Mr Nasir said until his sudden death at the age of 63 in January, the monarch struggled to achieve peace, progress, and excellence for the community.

“This is an ancient town with records of early development in the whole of Ogun State. We enjoyed water supply, good electricity and NIPOST and NITEL offices located here.

“In the area of education, we were never backward. The Alamuwa Grammar School where this event is holding was a product of community effort in the early 1970s and in the whole of Ogun State here nobody could underrate the school for anything. But over the years, we lost everything and government presence could no longer be felt.

“The three roads linking the community to the outside world are in bad shape. We no longer enjoy electricity and water is unavailable. Reclaiming the lost glory was what the monarch died for, and we cannot but celebrate him even in death.”

He said the effort to immortalise the late monarch informed the decision to launch the Oba Abdul-Lateef Adeniran Akanni Foundation, with the “sole purpose of building on his legacies of investment in education, health and building entrepreneurial skills of the youths, especially within the community.”

Also speaking, a professor of education at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oludare Bamikole, said the launch of a N100 million appeal fund for the foundation was to give it a sound footing for take-off.

Mr Bamikole appealed to sons and daughters of the town, and friends of the late monarch to support the initiative, which he noted will be for the benefit of the community and humanity.

Governor pledges support

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun pledged his support for the community and the foundation launched in the memory of the late monarch.

The governor, who was represented at the event by her deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, promised the community and the entire Ogun West senatorial district of improved attention.

“We acknowledge the challenges faced by the people but we are also sure that you must have been seeing our efforts. We will continue to build on this and ensure that development cuts across the whole of Ogun State,” he said.

Foundation laying ceremony

The governor also witnessed the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed secretariat of the Oba Abdul-Lateef Adeniran Akanni Foundation.

The governor, who performed a ceremonial foundation laying activity at the structure, prayed that the facility when completed will be for the benefit of humanity.

He thanked those behind the project for the foresight and encouraged everyone in attendance to live a life worthy of emulation.

In attendance at the ceremony were many dignitaries including commissioners, kingmakers, chiefs and wife of the late monarch, Fausat Akanni, and the children- Gbadebo Akanni, Gbadero Akanni, among others.