The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 18 governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, has hinted why getting aggrieved aspirants who contested against him in the primaries to drop their opposition to his election is yet to yield results.

Notable members of the party such as Opeyemi Bamidele, Femi Bamisile, Dayo Adeyeye, and Bamidele Faparusi, had called for the cancellation of the primaries which produced Mr Oyebanji as the candidate.

Although they announced their withdrawal from the contest alleging malpractices, the electoral committee declared Mr Oyebanji as the winner and flag bearer of the APC in the governorship election.

The aggrieved aspirants had filed a petition before the national leadership of the party, threatening the Zamfara treatment should the election of Mr Oyebanji be allowed to stand.

Mr Oyebanji, on his part, had engaged in a series of consultations with a view to getting the aggrieved parties to reunite with the rest of the party members for the purpose of winning the election.

Only on Monday, prominent members in the APC in Ekiti, led by Governor Kayode Fayemi, instituted a reconciliation committee headed by the deputy governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, with the terms of reference to bring back all aggrieved members of the party to ensure victory in the June 18 governorship election.

While in Ikole Ekiti on Tuesday on a visit to appreciate the support of party members, Mr Oyebanji said the aspirants themselves were willing to be appeased, their supporters are unwilling to give up their quest to get redress over the outcome of the primaries.

Mr Oyebanji also paid a similar appreciation visit to Oye, Ilejemeje, Moba, and Ido-Osi Local Government Areas.

“Yes, we have reached out to my brothers and friends who contested the election with me and they have agreed to support us as loyal party members to win the election,” he said.

“But perhaps there are some of their followers who are yet to be pacified, we want to use this opportunity to appeal to their friends in our midst to talk to such people and incorporate them fully into the system.

“I have said at different fora, that those who contested with me are loyal members of our party, who have only expressed their constitutional rights. We are all one and their followers are our party members as well. We must not discriminate as we need everybody to win on June 18.”

The Chairman Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Alaba Bejide, who also spoke at the event, commended party members for their support during the primary election and urged them to make sure they got their PVCs before June 18 in order to be able to vote for Mr Oyebanji.

“The primary election was just a phase, the coming campaign is another phase, but the biggest assignment before us is the June 18 election. It is through the election we would be able to use our votes to elect Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as Governor of Ekiti State,” he said.

“This can only be done if we have PVC which is our license to vote. Our findings have revealed that many of us are yet to get our PVC, especially those who were not up to age 18 during the 2018 election.”