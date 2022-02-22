A Nigerian professor was among five persons arraigned in court for forgery in a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The professor, Obiajulu Obikeze, is with the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, formerly known as Anambra State University, Igbariam in Anambra State.

Mr Obikeze and others, slammed with 11-count charge by the police, are accused of presenting forged documents and a letter to the special adviser on chieftaincy and town union matters to the governor of Anambra State.

Among the other accused persons are Raymond Ofor, Amobi Nwafor and Okafor Bethram.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Celestine Odo, prayed the court to fix a date for the trial, saying they have 19 prosecution witnesses for the case.

The lawyer said five of the witnesses would be invited to testify in court, while others would give their testimony “in the alternative”.

Mr Odo urged the court to give an order for the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre pending the perfection of their bail terms, but the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, declined.

Mr Ekwo said since the police had already given them an administrative bail, the defendants should continue with the bail conditions.

The judge ordered the prosecution to submit the administrative bail terms to the court.

The case was adjourned to May 23, May 24 and May 25 for trial commencement.

Counsel to the defendants, Kelvin Nwofo, SAN, in an interview with reporters after the sitting, said although he had a motion for bail, he was happy that the court admitted his clients to bail on the earlier one granted by the police.

