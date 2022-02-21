The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Jabi, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the trial of a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, on charges of his alleged involvement in the controversial $1.1 billion Malabu Oil scam.

The trial was previously slated for continuation of trial for Monday. But the proceedings were stalled due to the absence of the prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the EFCC had on Friday submitted a letter asking for an adjournment of the case because the prosecution counsel was no longer with the commission.

The judge, Idris Kutigi, on the basis of the commission’s letter, on Monday, adjourned the matter until March 10.

Charges

The anti-corruption agency is prosecuting Mr Adoke and six others on 42 charges including bribery involving the Malabu Oil scam.

The defendants include Aliyu Abubakar (second defendant), a businessman; and Rasky Gbinigie (third) described as the company secretary of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.

Others are Malabu Oil and Gas Limited (fourth), Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited (fifth), Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited (sixth) and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited (seventh).

The Malabu deal involved alleged fraudulent transfer of the highly lucrative Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 245 to Malabu in 1998 and subsequently to Agip and Shell.

Then Minister of Petroleum Resources in the regime of the late dictator, Sani Abacha, Dan Etete, was said to have transferred the oil block to Malabu, in which he had interest, in 1998.

EFCC alleged in the charges that Mr Adoke, as the AGF, played a key role and received a N300 million bribe in facilitating a fraudulent deal between Malabu and Shell with Agip over the oil block.

Other charges include forgery of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) documents concerning Malabu to implement shady change of ownership and shares allotment structures of the firm.

The defendants have all denied all the charges

Prosecutors and investigators handling the case within and outside Nigeria believe that a large chunk of the $1.1 billion paid over the transfer of the oil block was paid as bribes to company officials and senior officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration in which Mr Adoke served as the AGF.

Shell, Eni and their officials were prosecuted in Italy for their roles in the scandal. Although they were acquitted, Italian prosecutors are on appeal regarding the case.

Previous hearing

In January, Hassan Adamu, a former Nigerian ambassador to the United States, told Mr Kutigi of the FCT high court in Jabi how he first used a fictious name and introduced Alhaji Aliyu Jabu for the registration of Malabu Oil and Gas in 1998.

Mr Adamu, an EFCC prosecution witness, also told the court that he later notified Dan Etete, the former minister of petroleum, that he was no longer interested in being a shareholder and director in the company, so he asked Mr Etete to change his name.

“So, I told Dan Etete that he should change the pseudonym I gave him to Alhaji Aliyu Jabu to be a shareholder. That I am no longer interested in the business. Alhaji A. Jabu then signed all the documents to be shareholder and director. Since that time, Etete never contacted me again, neither did I attend any meeting with regards to Malabu Oil and Gas,” a transcript of Mr Adamu court testimony partly read.