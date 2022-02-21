A prosecution witness, Vera Esideme, testified on Monday at the Ikeja Special Offences Court in the trial of Chima Igwe, a former acting Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO).

Mr Igwe was arraigned in November 2021 by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged certificate forgery and he pleaded not guilty.

Ms Esideme, an investigator and resident in Abuja, said she got to know Mr Igwe in the course of the investigation.

She said as part of the investigation, they wrote letters to the institute demanding Mr Igwe’s letter of approval that enabled him to proceed with his PhD programme, the letter he submitted after completion of the programme, promotion letter and others.

“Then in the course of carrying out our investigation, we also came across a document that was made requesting for certificate verification by the former DG FIIRO,” Ms Esideme said.

She said they got three petitions written against the defendant – “Forged certificate by Chima Igwe,” “Call to probe a PhD certificate,” and “Demand for immediate probe and request to present a PhD certificate.”

Objection

The documents (petitions) were tendered as part of the prosecution evidence. However, Mr Igwe’s lawyer, Sam Opara, objected to their admissibility.

He said all the documents are not original and “where the original is not present, a reason must be given your lordship and that is what they called the foundation.”

Mr Opara also said that “the makers of the documents are not brought and the witness is not the maker.”

He cited a case in the Supreme Court in 2016, Nyesom Wike vs Peterside and Giwa vs Yarbun.

He said: “where the maker of a document is not called to testify, the document will not be accorded probating value notwithstanding its status as a public document.”

He stressed the need to “properly certified” the documents, adding that the foundation hasn’t been laid if the “makers of the document” were not called to testify.

But the prosecution lawyer, Henry Emore, said the documents came from private citizens and were written to the ICPC (a public institution), and immediately it was seen by the commission, it has become a public document.

He said all the documents are public documents and can be tendered without the “makers.”

Addressing part of the objection made by his colleague, he said, “the foundation being referred to was that they are photocopies.”

Mr Opara said there is no need to call the petitioners.

Ruling

The judge, Sherifat Solebo, ruled that the documents are relevant and fundamental to the proceeding.

“There is nothing proscribing the admissibility…,” she said.

She admitted the document as evidence A1, A2 and A3.

The matter continues on February 22, 23 and 24.