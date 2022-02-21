A 51-year-old native doctor, Rasaki Ogunbode, and woman, Zainab Bello, 54, were on Monday docked in an Iyaganku Family Court for alleged Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Mr Ogunbode and Ms Bello were charged with conspiracy and subjecting a child to genital mutilation.

The prosecution counsel, Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court the defendants between December 16 and 17, 2021, at Sarumi Compound, Asipa, Oyo Town, in Oyo State subjected a two-year-old girl to genital mutilation.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Ms Adedeji said it also contravened section 26(2) of the Oyo State Childs Right Law 2016.

The defence counsel, M. O Folorunso, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in the most liberal terms.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate S. H Adebisi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Mr Adebisi adjourned the matter until March 11.