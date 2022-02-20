Gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, attacked two bank staff mistaken for security operatives in Anambra State.

The victims, Karo Simon and his driver, were heading to Awka in a navy blue-colour Toyota Hilux truck, when the gunmen, who mistook them for police operatives, came out from a bush, and opened fire on them.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. in Awka-Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Simon is the South-east and South-south head of the security unit of a new generation bank.

“On February 18, I cheated death as IPOB/ESN ambushed me on my way to Awka, Anambra State. God kept me alive. They were out to kill me simply because I drove a hilux,” Mr Simon said via a Twitter post, Friday night.

A video clip uploaded by Mr Simon on the microblogging site, showed the truck riddled with bullet holes.

The truck has a light bar on its roof, similar to the type seen on police patrol vehicles, but Mr Simon said the light was not put on, and that they did not also put on the siren.

He said they were driving through the area for their routine assignment when the attack happened.

Mr Simon told PREMIUM TIMES, Saturday, that some soldiers at a military checkpoint close to the scene of the attack informed him that the gunmen had been attacking people and vehicles perceived to be security agencies.

The soldiers, according to him, said the gunmen have a camp around the area.

“Today, I had my own share of the attacks,” he said, adding that he and his driver managed to escape unhurt.

Police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the attack.

“I don’t have the details. I will put calls across and get back to you,” Mr Ikenga told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday morning.

There have been renewed attacks on security agencies lately in Nigeria’s South-east.

An officer with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency was shot dead on Sunday in Ebonyi State.

Three police officers were shot dead by gunmen some six days ago at the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi.

The three officers were gunned down in front of the Ezillo police station where they were manning a checkpoint along the expressway.