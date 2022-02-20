A governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Onofiok Luke, has said that he was not negotiating for any other political position in the state, other than the governorship.

Mr Luke, a lawyer and former speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, represents Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

“I don’t want to perpetuate myself in political office that is why I am not negotiating for anything,” Mr Luke said in a video clip posted on Facebook.

“It’s governorship or nothing,” he added.

The lawmaker said in the 16-second clip that he would go back to his law chambers or travel out of Nigeria for “a two-year programme” in Harvard University, U.S., if he does not win the 2023 governorship in Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Luke and a senator from the state, Bassey Albert, are pushing ahead with their governorship aspiration, despite Governor Udom Emmanuel picking one of his cabinet members, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor for the 2023 election.

Both Mr Luke and Governor Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Mr Eno, hail from the same Local Government Area – Nsit Ubium.

Mr Luke in a statement he issued last month said he was neither against the choice of the governor coming from his local government area nor the aspiration of Mr Eno whom he described as his “brother”.

He, however, disagreed with the way Mr Eno was presented to the public by the governor.

“I honoured an innocent meeting (invitation) from the governor out of respect and as a loyal party man.

“It was at the said meeting that I heard of the agenda and choice for the first time and no one held any discussion with me prior to the meeting,” he said in the statement.

“My supporters and those sympathetic to my cause should please note that we are as resolute as ever in our desire to give our people purposeful leadership in the office of the Governor come 2023,” Mr Luke said.