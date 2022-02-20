Unknown gunmen have killed the best graduating student of Communication from Bayero University Kano, Sule Mathew, a week before he was to begin his national youth service.

Mr Mathew was a former intern with PRNigeria, an online news platform which reported that he was killed while travelling to Anambra State alongside other passengers.

It said Mr Mathew, who studied Information and Media Studies, graduated with first-class from the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University Kano (BUK), recently.

He was killed alongside other passengers at Ekwulobia, one of the largest cities in Anambra State after Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi.

His remains are reportedly deposited at the General Hospital, Ekwulobia.

According to PRNigeria, a coursemate of the deceased, Salis Manager, said Mr Mathew was billed to participate in the forthcoming orientation programme of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“Mathew was among the first set of students to intern with PRNigeria Centre in Kano in 2019. He lost his father in June, a few months to his final examination, and graduated as the overall best student of our Department in August 2021 and was due to enrol for the mandatory NYSC programme next week,” Mr Manager said

“He was on a six-month non-residential fellowship program that trains, and mentors young citizen activists to push for democratic reforms – Gidan Yanci. He was on his way to Anambra from Abuja when the gunmen attacked their vehicle” a tear-filled Mr Gambo Ibrahim, a bosom friend of Mr Mathew, who had been living with him right from their Diploma days narrated.

“After waylaying them, the gunmen opened fire on them killing all of them except the driver who escaped. So, when we couldn’t reach him and hear of the incidence, we sent Sule’s picture to the mortuary to confirm if he was among those killed and we got feedback that he was identified among those killed.

“Prior to this sad news, I kept calling him on the phone but couldn’t reach him. Then suddenly we heard this sad news. I am so shocked,” Binta Musawa, Mr Sule’s coursemate said.

“Mr Mathew hails from Ayangaba Kogi State. He was co-founder of hostutors.com, a Nigeria social enterprise that focuses on making learning in formal and vocational education accessible and affordable for everyone by connecting all categories of learners with best-fit tutors,” the deceased classmates told PRNigeria.