Nigeria on Saturday recorded 22 additional coronavirus infections across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), raising the country’s infection toll to 254,243.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Sunday morning, shows that the death toll stands at 3,142, as no fatality was recorded on Saturday.

The disease centre stated that a total of 230,587 have now been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, including 25 community discharged cases reported from the FCT on Saturday.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows Lagos State came first on the log with 13 infections.

Osun State in the South-west reported four cases, followed by Kaduna State in the North-west with two cases.

The FCT, Ekiti and Oyo states reported a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that 10 states: Abia, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.