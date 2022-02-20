The Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has the potential to be a good president.

Malla Sasime, the vice-chairman of Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, expressed this view while receiving Mr Osinbajo who paid a courtesy call on traditional rulers at the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat on Saturday in Yenagoa.

Mr Osinbajo was in Bayelsa to perform the groundbreaking of the construction of Angiama-Oporoma Bridge, which will link Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, and the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The traditional ruler thanked Mr Osinbajo for the visit and implored him to maintain a cordial relationship with the state.

“Vice President, your name has been called for very good reasons. And the reason why your name has been on is maybe people think that you have been very good and we appreciate your efforts in governance.

“If you come out for president, you will be a good material as those rumours are all over the place on social media.

“So, we thank you for being a good vice president, we hope that you keep your relationship with Bayelsa in very good stead. Thank you very much,” the traditional ruler said.

Responding, Mr Osinbajo, who was accompanied by Governor Douye Diri, thanked Mr Sasime for his kind welcome and reception.

He said that he was in the state to identify with developmental projects of the governor in collaboration with the federal government.

“As you have heard, I am here at the invitation of my brother, the Governor of Bayelsa, to celebrate the second year anniversary of his government and also to look at some of the works that are going on as well as perform the groundbreaking of a very important project.

“We will be driving in a few minutes on the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road and, thereafter, we will be performing the groundbreaking of the Angiama-Oporoma Bridge – which are very crucial projects.

“I am sure you all know how important that road project is and how several governments have worked on it including the immediate past governor of the state.

“They have done their own bit up to a point and in the true tradition of continuum of the government, the current governor is set to complete the project and to ensure that it is made available to the good people of Bayelsa, especially many of these communities that will benefit significantly from this.”

According to the vice president, the project is evidence of the collaboration between the federal and state governments.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown his desire to ensure that despite political differences, every state in Nigeria “benefits fairly and justly” from his administration.

“By making sure that as this road has been built, the Federal Government refunded the cost of the project so far and will continue to refund.

“So, essentially, what we are seeing here is collaboration between the state and the Federal Governments for the benefit of the good people of Bayelsa,” said Mr Osinbajo.

(NAN)