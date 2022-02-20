A group of northern youth from the 19 states in the region, under the aegis of “North-4-Osinbajo”, has thrown its weight behind the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The coordinator of the group, Sani Mohammed, said this at the maiden rally it organised on Saturday in Jos.

Mr Mohammed, who said that membership of the group cuts across political parties, ethnic and religious affiliation, described the vice president as a man of honour who had all it takes to move Nigeria forward.

According to him, Mr Osinbajo as vice president has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy, insisting that he will do better if he becomes the number one citizen of the country.

He said that Mr Osinbajo, if elected, would consolidate on the gains achieved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six-and-a-half years.

“The North-4-Osinbajo is a northern political group that is conceptualised to push the ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Our conviction as youths is borne out of the experience, expertise and commitment of the vice president.

“What endeared us and indeed most Nigerians to this gentle technocrat and academician is his passion and personal conviction to issues of welfare of Nigerians, security and opportunities.

“Having carefully consulted with the necessary individuals and groups, we have resolved to collectively and massively canvass support from both women and youths in the 19 northern states for Osinbajo,” he said.

Mr Mohammed appealed to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to ensure that the vice president picked its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

He also called on Nigerians at all levels to support the vice president in his bid to move the country forward.

(NAN)