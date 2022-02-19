The Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti Command, on Saturday said it has arrested five suspected cultists and drug barons following a tip-off in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Sunday Abutu, the command’s Spokesperson, made this known in a statement in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Abutu said the command, on February 18 at about 2.30 p.m, received a credible tip off that a group of suspected cultists were sighted at a hotel located on Ikere Road in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS), upon receipt of the intelligence report, swung into action and the suspects (nameswitheld) were found in one of the hotel rooms.

Mr Abutu said the suspects were found with some incriminating items and were promptly arrested.

“Upon searching the room, the following items were found in their possession and recovered, three packs of suspected Arizona Hemp, 50 wraps of suspected cocaine,15 packs of suspected loud hemp.

“Others are 20 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 10 gas lighters, one sharp knife and a cash of N76,900,” he said.

The command’s spokesperson said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to be illicit drug dealers.

Mr Abutu said the State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, however, appreciated members of the public for their cooperation and support in providing timely and useful information that led to arrest of the suspects and other suspected criminal elements.

He said the police chief also assured the public that the command, under his watch, would not relent in its efforts to cripple the activities of criminals in the state. (NAN)