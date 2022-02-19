United Capital PLC will reward shareholders with a total dividend payout of N9 billion, translating to N1.50 per every ordinary share for full year 2021, 114 per cent higher than what it paid for 2020, the investment bank said in a disclosure on Friday, seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

United Capital, whose revenue touched a new high of N11.3 billion in 2021, paid N4.2 billion as dividend to shareholders for the preceding financial year.

The dividend is subject to the deduction of the appropriate withholding tax and shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting. Shareholders whose names appear in United Capital’s register of members as at the close of business on March 8, 2022 will be eligible for the cash reward, according to the document.

The register of shareholders will be closed from March 9 to March 15, 2022 in preparation for approval of payment on March 23, 2022

The financial services group said dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

It advised shareholders to complete, download and submit the e-dividend which is available on the website.

“Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained Warrants and Shares Unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar,” It said.

“This (the proposed dividend) affirms our commitment to wealth creation for our shareholders,” said United Capital’s chair, Chika Mordi.