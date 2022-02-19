Residents on Friday protested against the diversion of traffic by the Jigawa State government from a major highway in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state, accusing the government of economic sabotage.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the government, last August, diverted traffic from the highway linking the state and Kano with North-east Nigeria, over concerns over the state of a major bridge following heavy downpours.

The bridge in Gwaram LGA is on the highway that links the state to Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states.

The government directed heavy-duty trucks to instead, use the Gwaram-Kari highway until work is completed on the bridge.

Residents said the prolonged closure of the bridge has crippled economic activities in the area.

One of the protesters, Baban Fati, told reporters that the road closure has disrupted the supplies of essential commodities including fuel to Gwaram town.

Mr Baban-Fati, a motor driver, said the situation became dire after an iron barrier was constructed on the bridge to prevent trucks from crossing it.

He said the barrier prevented trucks from supplying essential commodities to Gwaram and neighbouring Darazo town in Bauchi State.

“Residents came out to register their grievances following the negative economic impact occasioned by the road closure. Why can’t they provide a local alternative for residents and road users?

“With the iron barrier, fuel tanks and other heavy-duty trucks cannot enter Gwaram town. Now, there is no single fuel station in Gwaram that is dispensing fuel; that has made things difficult for the residents.

“The prices of goods have skyrocketed in Gwaram because marketers have to spend more on transportation to make goods available. We have engaged our local authorities but their response was annoying,” Mr Baban-Fati told reporters.

A leader of the Human Rights Network in Jigawa, Musbahu Basirka, told PREMIUM TIMES that the organisation engaged the protesters to avert the breakdown of law and order and other parties to ensure amicable resolution of the dispute.

The state’s Commissioner of Works and Transport, Aminu Usman, told reporters that “the bridge got damaged during the last rainy season and has also continued sinking as a result of the heavily loaded vehicles crossing it.

He said the government installed the barrier to prevent a total collapse of the bridge. He, however, did not explain why the repair is taking so long.